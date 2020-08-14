French casino group Partouche to join forces with Pixel to run Japan resort

PARIS French casino company Groupe Partouche will join forces with Japanese group Pixel Companyz to develop a new resort in Japan featuring a casino, hotels and conference facilities, the companies said on Friday.

“Pixel Companyz and Groupe Partouche will work together with their consortium partners to plan, develop and operate a premier integrated resort in Japan,” Pixel said in a statement.

“This integrated Resort project will host, in addition to a casino, a congress, conference and exhibition center, leisure facilities, hotels, restaurants, shops and all services contributing to the development of tourism,” said Partouche in a statement issued by the French company.

