French casino group Partouche to join forces with Pixel to run Japan resort

  Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
PARIS French casino company Groupe Partouche will join forces with Japanese group Pixel Companyz to develop a new resort in Japan featuring a casino, hotels and conference facilities, the companies said on Friday.

“Pixel Companyz and Groupe Partouche will work together with their consortium partners to plan, develop and operate a premier integrated resort in Japan,” Pixel said in a statement.

“This integrated Resort project will host, in addition to a casino, a congress, conference and exhibition center, leisure facilities, hotels, restaurants, shops and all services contributing to the development of tourism,” said Partouche in a statement issued by the French company.

  First Published: August 14, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
