French Director Accuses Saaho Makers of Stealing His Film Largo, Says 'At Least Do it Properly'

From being Prabhas' first after Baahubali series to Shraddha Kapoor's Telugu debut to high-octane action sequences, Saaho has been a talking point ever since it was announced. The film released last Friday, on August 30 and is making quite a noise at the box office.

However, French director, Jérôme Salle, is not happy with Saaho. He thinks Saaho is copied from his film. He tweeted, "I think I have a promising career in India."

While many couldn't spot the sarcasm in his first post, on Sunday, he again tweeted and accused the makers of Saaho of copying his film Largo Winch that released in 2008. "It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?" he wrote in his tweet, adding, "And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help."

I think I have a promising career in India. https://t.co/XAiERdgUCF — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) August 30, 2019

It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0 — Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019

The IMDb synopsis of Largo Winch read, "After a powerful billionaire is murdered, his secret adoptive son must race to prove his legitimacy, find his father’s killers and stop them from taking over his financial empire."

After Salle's tweet, Indian fans rushed to his comment section to defend Saaho. While one of the fans wrote, "This kind of stories are in India since 1950s. We should ask you to stop copying Indian movies #Saaho #saahocollections @SaahoOfficial (sic)," another tweeted, "A secret son and revenge is less a plot and more a trope. Please watch the movie. I didn't see any parallels between your movie and Saaho. Also, the movie was not bad. It was a good action movie that could've done with better editing."

The makers of Saaho are yet to react to Salle's claims.

Meanwhile, the film is going strong at the box office, raking in over Rs 75 cr in the opening weekend. Despite mixed reviews, on day three, Saaho collected Rs 29.48 crore at the box office. The first weekend collection of the film stands at Rs 79.06 cr. Saaho earned Rs 24.40 Cr and Rs 25.20 Cr on day one and two, respectively.

