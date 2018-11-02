French Drama Amanda Bags Top Honour at Tokyo Film Festival

The Tokyo International Film Festival's top award, Tokyo Grand Prix, went to Mikhael Hers' Amanda – a touching story about a young man who finds himself taking care of his little niece when her mother dies in a terror attack at a Paris park. The movie also walked away with the best screenplay prize at the festival, which closes tomorrow with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, the final part of an animated trilogy produced by Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures for Netflix.The Festival's second most important trophy, Special Jury Prize, went to Michael Noer's Before the Frost, which talks about the turbulence in the life of a 19th century farmer in Danish countryside. Jesper Christensen won the best actor pat, playing the farmer.The best actress honours went to Pina Turco, who essayed a trafficker of surrogate mothers in The Vice of Hope, a drama set in the Naples sex industry. Italy’s Edoardo De Angelis was named best director for The Vice of Hope.Ralph Fiennes' The White Crow got an award for best artistic contribution.