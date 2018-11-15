English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
French Embassy Screens Delhi Journalist Mandakini Gahlot’s Documentary The Forgotten Army
The Forgotten Army explores India's historic participation in World War I.
Mandakini Gahlot is a contributor with USA Today, GlobalPost, Al Jazeera English and Caravan Magazine. (Image: Instagram/Mandakini Gahlot)
Loading...
The French Embassy on Tuesday hosted the screening of The Forgotten Army, a documentary by Delhi-based journalist Mandakini Gahlot which explores India's historic participation in World War I.
Led by military historian Rana Chhina of the United Service Institution of India, the film traverses from rural Punjab, where descendants recall stories of ancestors long gone, to the battlefields of France and Belgium.
Speaking on the occasion, Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India, said, "In this year marking the centenary of the Armistice of World War I, we all pay tribute to these valiant men who came from all parts of India to fight for our freedom."
Envoys from other countries also participated in the screening. Last week, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was in France to participate in the commemoration and to the Paris Peace Forum.
Naidu also inaugurated the Indian Armed Forces Memorial in the town of Villers-Guillain.
Over a 100 years ago, nearly 1.5 million men from across India were recruited to fight in the greatest war humanity had ever witnessed. They were professional soldiers from undivided Punjab, engineers from Bengal, and labourers from Northeast.
They fought in every major theatre of the war in Europe, including France, the Middle East and Africa, and nearly 75,000 amongst them lost their lives.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Led by military historian Rana Chhina of the United Service Institution of India, the film traverses from rural Punjab, where descendants recall stories of ancestors long gone, to the battlefields of France and Belgium.
Speaking on the occasion, Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India, said, "In this year marking the centenary of the Armistice of World War I, we all pay tribute to these valiant men who came from all parts of India to fight for our freedom."
Envoys from other countries also participated in the screening. Last week, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was in France to participate in the commemoration and to the Paris Peace Forum.
Premiere of The Forgotten Army hosted by the French Embassy in India. This movie by @MandakiniGahlot &Julien Dufau witness Indian soldiers valour during WWI. Must be watched! Full movie soon on @ChannelNewsAsia trailer https://t.co/kRvrXhxIUH - Prod @babelpress @ecpa_d pic.twitter.com/fb7Lz8AzYs— Clément Gargoullaud (@cgargoullaud) November 13, 2018
Naidu also inaugurated the Indian Armed Forces Memorial in the town of Villers-Guillain.
Over a 100 years ago, nearly 1.5 million men from across India were recruited to fight in the greatest war humanity had ever witnessed. They were professional soldiers from undivided Punjab, engineers from Bengal, and labourers from Northeast.
They fought in every major theatre of the war in Europe, including France, the Middle East and Africa, and nearly 75,000 amongst them lost their lives.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farhan Akhtar Feels Great as He 'Bumped' into Rumoured Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, See Post
- DeepVeer Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Share First Pictures as Newlyweds, See Here
- Monster Meteorite Crater, 'Bigger Than Paris', Discovered in Greenland
- #ThisIsNotConsent: Women Are Tweeting Pictures of their Underwear, and you Should Pay Attention
- The Increasing Prices of iPhones, And Competition From Chinese Phone Companies: Analysis
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...