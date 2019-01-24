Fresh Charges of Sexual Misconduct Against Bohemian Rhapsody Director Bryan Singer, Deets Inside

Adding to his woes after an infamous firing from the now Oscar-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody, Hollywood director-producer Bryan Singer is barraged with allegations pertaining to sexual assault. According to a report published in The Atlantic, at least four boys, now men, have accused Bryan of sexual misconduct, spanning a period of over two decades.Out of the four new accusers that have stepped forward, one of the men, Victor Valdovinos, says he was a 13-year-old extra on the set of Apt Pupil (1998) when Singer touched him inappropriately.The three other accusers are identified in the story by pseudonyms. One, identified in the story as Andy, says that he had sex with Singer when he was 15. Another man, identified as Eric, says he was 17 when he began having sex with the director. The third man, Ben, alleges that he and Singer had oral sex when he was 17 or 18.The report that accuses Bryan of sexually assaulting underage men was written by Alex French and Maximillian Potter, affiliated with Esquire, an American men’s magazine. The writers began investigation into the matter in 2017. The report compiles interviews from fifty different sources who have shared significant details concerning the charges against Bryan.Earlier, in April 2014, Michael Egan sued Singer, alleging that the director had raped him several times in Hawaii in 1999, when Egan was 17. That case was dropped several months later, after discrepancies emerged in Egan’s story.Then in December 2017, following Singer’s exit from Bohemian Rhapsody, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman sued him, claiming that Singer raped him on a yacht in 2003. Singer has denied the allegation, and the case is still pending.Singer has been categorical in denying the allegations levied against him in the report. In a statement issued to The Washington Post, he said, "And it is no surprise that, with Bohemian Rhapsody being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conveniently timed to take advantage of its success."He also claimed that Esquire, the magazine for whom the writers work, chose not to publish the article after "careful fact-checking" and due to "the lack of credible sources."Singer has films like The Usual Suspects, Superman Returns and the X-Men Series to his credit.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.