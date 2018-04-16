English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fresh Portrayal of Women in Daas Dev Attracted Me: Richa Chadha
Daas Dev, which stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Shukla and Dalip Tahil, is a romantic political thriller based on the political clout of Uttar Pradesh.
Actress Richa Chadha, who plays Paro in veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's directorial Daas Dev, says it was the film's fresh portrayal of women that made her take up the movie.
"What attracted me most to 'Daas Dev' was the fresh portrayal of women in Sudhir's adaptation. I love the fact especially about Paro that she doesn't wait for her love. She, in fact, locks horns with him and takes him on in politics to seek revenge," Richa said in a statement.
The actress says her character in the film is manipulative and loves power as much as the title character Dev.
