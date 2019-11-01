‘Friday’ Actor-Comedian John Witherspoon Dies At 77
credits - John Witherspoon instagram
Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the Friday films, has died. He was 77.
Witherspoon’s family issued a statement to the website Deadline saying that Witherspoon died Tuesday in Los Angeles. No cause of death was released.
The actor had a prolific career, co-starring in three Friday films, appearing on The Wayans Bros. television series and voicing the grandfather in The Boondocks animated series. His film roles included Vampire in Brooklyn and Boomerang, and he was a frequent guest on Late Show with David Letterman.
For many, his most recognizable role was Pops, Ice Cube’s father in the stoner comedy Friday and its two sequels, a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better.
“Life won’t be as funny without him,” Ice Cube said in a Twitter post late Tuesday, adding that he was devastated by news of Witherspoon’s death.
I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019
Regina King, who appeared as Witherspoon’s daughter in Friday and also voiced both of his grandsons in the animated series The Boondocks called him her “comedic inspiration” on Twitter.
My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019
The family’s statement expressed shock at Witherspoon’s death. It said Witherspoon is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons JD and Alexander.
JD Witherspoon tweeted that he was happy for all the great times he and his dad had together.
“We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol,” JD Witherspoon posted. “Love U Dad...I’ll miss u.”
The actor-comedian was born Jan. 27, 1942.
