Friend Says Karan Johar Is Shattered, Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide At 30

Karan Johar is in a deep state of shock due to the heavy criticism that he has been receiving ever since the demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, the filmmaker's close friend reveals.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Karan's friend revealed that the brutal hatred he received after Sushant's death has left the Dharma productions head "shattered."

Read: Karan Johar Crying, Asking What He's Done To Deserve Hatred Over Sushant's Death, Reveals Friend

TV actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide in Mandya, Karnataka. He was 30. The exact reason for his death is yet to be revealed by the authorities. According to the reports in Times Of India, Susheel passed away on Tuesday, July 7.

Susheel, who was also a fitness trainer, has played the role of a cop in Duniya Vijay's upcoming movie Salaga. Vijay took to Facebook and shared, “When I first saw him I thought he is a hero material. Even before the movie got released he has left us too soon. Whatever may be the problem suicide is not the answer. I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of coronavirus people fear, people are losing faith because they don’t have job which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis,” he wrote in his post.

Read: Television Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide At 30

With so many throwback clips and photos emerging on social media in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, videos of Dil Bechara star's doppelganger are now breaking the Internet.

Pictures and videos of Sushant's lookalike have been doing rounds on the internet for a while. The lookalike has been identified as a fitness enthusiast, Sachin Tiwari from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Many pointed out that he resembles Sushant's hairstyle and sharp jawline.

Read: These Viral Videos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Lookalike Leave Netizens Stunned, Watch Here

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan kids often turn heads with their fashion statements. And this picture of Suhana Khan with her little brother AbRam is a testimonial to it.

Seemingly clicked during one of the family trips, the snap features Suhana clad in a pink floral dress. She completed her look for the day with a pair of shades and minimum accessories. On the other side, AbRam looked cute as a button in his uber-cool neon outfits. Also, one cannot help but notice how Suhana holds the hand of the tiny tot as he clutches his toy in his hands.

Read: Suhana Khan Holding Brother AbRam's Hand in This Throwback Pic is Sibling Goals

Soni Razdan, who recently limited the comments on her Instagram, has finally broken her silence over netizens' relentless attacks on her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant’s death has sparked heated debate about nepotism in the film industry, again. Several members of the film fraternity and netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood.

Read: Mahesh Bhatt Called 'Flag-bearer of Nepotism,' Wife Soni Razdan Blasts 'Ill-informed' Troll

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil slammed Bollywood's "blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy". Babil shared that Irrfan had once told him that Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema.

Babil spoke his mind in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. He posted a throwback picture of his father carrying him when he was a child, and another of Irrfan sleeping next to their pet.

Read: "My Father Was Defeated At the Box Office By Hunks With Six Pack Abs," Says Irrfan Khan's Son Babil

Ciome back again for a quick capsule on all the entertainment activity of the day.