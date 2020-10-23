Friend Who Inspired Kamli in 'Sanju' Reacts to Sanjay Dutt's Cancer Recovery

Paresh Ghelani, the friend of Sanjay Dutt who inspired the character played by Vicky Kaushal in the biopic Sanju, is happy that Dutt has beaten cancer. On Thursday, Paresh Ghelani posted on his verified Instagram account: "Destiny's child. Wishing you lifetime of healthiest journey."

Ghelani, who was the inspiration behind Kaushal's character Kamli in "Sanju", also shared a screenshot of Sanjay Dutt's statement where the actor announced his recovery from cancer.

Dutt's statement, which he had posted on Wednesday, reads: "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family."

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

"I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," Dutt concluded.