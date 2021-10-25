Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Akkineni Join Friends' Cast in Remembering 'Gunther' James Michael Tyler

Actor James Michael Tyler, who used to play the character of Gunther in the popular 90s sitcom FRIENDS, passed away on Sunday after battling prostate cancer. He was 59. Soon after, his co-stars and show makers took to social media to offer their condolences. Indian celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Samantha Akkineni joined in as well. Tyler’s character Gunther was obsessed with Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel in the show, and the actress shared an iconic scene from the sitcom featuring Rachel and Gunther that made the fans even more emotional.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler 💔"

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show wrote, “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all. #jamesmichealtyler."

Matt LeBlanc who played Joey in the show shared a picture of both their characters interacting and wrote, “We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend."

Another important cast member Courteney Cox, who essayed the role of Monica Gellar wrote, “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James. ♥️"

Show producer Kevin Bright tweeted, “James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever."

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma, too remembered the late actor.

This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Akkineni shared.

James Michael Tyler revealed his diagnosis of stage IV prostate cancer in June this year. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," according to Tyler’s family member as quoted by news outlet TMZ.

Earlier this year, the actor was unable to be a part of the Friends Reunion episode due to his diagnosis. Later, he appeared on the special via a Zoom call.

“It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,'" he said of the reunion.

Apart from Friends, he appeared in an episode of the series Episodes and the 1999 film Motel Blue.

