Friends Actor Matthew Perry Almost Died in 2018, Was In Coma For 2 Weeks Due to Opioids

Friends actor Matthew Perry has made a shocking revelation about his health. The actor, who has been public about his battle with substance abuse, in a new interview revealed that he almost died in 2018 and spent about five months in the hospital after his colon burst due to an overuse of opioids.

Matthew, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends, is all set to release his new memoir titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Ahead of the release, he spoke to People magazine and opened up about his medical condition. He said that not only did he go into a coma for almost a week but he also was hospitalised for several months due to the colon burst. At the time, Matthew had publicly acknowledged that suffered from a gastrointestinal perforation.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“(When he was hospitalised), the doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that,” he recalled. The publication reported that the actor “spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.”

The actor added that he was taking 55 Vicodin a day and was down to 128 pounds during his Friends era. The changes to his appearance were evident during the second half of the 10-season series. Although his struggle, he recalled his co-stars were “understanding, and they were patient.” He also revealed that he was in rehab over 15 times over the years and assured me that he was healthy now.

Following the success of Friends, Matthew was seen in a few projects. These include The Whole Ten Yards, The Ron Clark Story, Numb, Birds of America, and 17 Again on the movies front, Mr. Sunshine, The Good Wife, and The Odd Couple.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here