'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Breaks Engagement With Molly Hurwitz: 'I Wish Her the Best'

Matthew Perry and fiancee Molly Hurwitz are parting their ways. The Friends star has called off his engagement to the literary manager. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them," Perry said, in a statement to PEOPLE.com. “I wish Molly the best," he added.

Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. “I decided to get engaged," Perry told PEOPLE at the time. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Perry was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Lizzy Caplan. They broke up in 2012. Perry would often share Molly’s pictures on his Instagram profile when they were together.

The news of Perry and Hurwitz’s split comes a few days after the premiere of the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which saw Perry getting back together with his former co-stars from the hit NBC sitcom. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer all appeared in the special, titled Friends: The Reunion. It is currently streaming on ZEE5 in India.

