'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry's LA Penthouse is on Sale for USD 35 Million

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role of Chandler Bing in American sitcom Friends, has listed his LA penthouse for sale. In the most expensive condo listing in LA, the circular penthouse is listed for USD 35 million (approx. Rs 248 crore).

The 9,300-square-foot full-floor condo is a 140-unit building designed by Robert AM Stern Architects. Described as a ‘mansion in the sky’ in the listing, the house has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four terraces boasting city views.

Perry, 49, purchased the apartment in the year 2017 for USD 20 million (approx. Rs 141 crore), according to the property records. He then hired architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano to transform the interior according to his likes. The penthouse is occupies the entire 40th floor of the star-studded Century Building.

The condo is located one floor below the 15,000-square-foot two-floor unit purchased by Candy Spelling, the widow of successful television producer Aaron Spelling. She bought it for USD 35 million. Other notables who have owned a unit in the building are Rihanna, Cheryl Cole, Paula Abdul and Friends producer David Crane.

The penthouse features a vast master suite with its endless walls of curvy glass, cozy fireside area, his-and-hers sprawling bathrooms, giant walk-in closets and a separate dressing room. The condo has floor-to-ceiling windows, giving a picturesque view of Los Angeles to the ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains.

