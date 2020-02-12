FRIENDS Actors Share Throwback Pics Celebrating Jennifer Aniston's Birthday

As actress Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on February 11, the internet showered the Friends’ alum with birthday wishes. Her co-star from the show Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, shared a picture of her with the birthday lass.

The duo looked like twins in the picture, with similar hair colour and style. Both of them were sporting co-ordinated black tops and matching eyeglasses. Cox captioned the picture, "No matter how hard you might try... there's only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday, my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you (heart emojis)."

Another Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry wished Jennifer with a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy birthday, Jenny!!!"

Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe from the show, posted a solo picture of the Horrible Bosses actress, with the caption, “Always beautiful and keeps getting more beautiful. Happy birthday @jenniferaniston I love you. Also, I JUST don’t know how to post a picture right.”

Jennifer also received best wishes from TV show host Ellen DeGeneres and her The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon. Ellen took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday, @JenniferAniston. I can't wait for our slumber party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs."

Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston. I can't wait for our slumber party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 11, 2020

Reese also shared a happy photo with her co-star, with a sweet note reading, “Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!”

Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux extended birthday wishes to her via Instagram story. In a monochrome snap posted by Justin, Aniston is wearing a tank top and jeans while posing like a champ. He wrote, “… grabbing 2020 and another year just like — Happy birthday B.”

According to In Touch, Jennifer’s former partner Brad Pitt also wished her at the Oscars 2020 after party on Sunday night. The daily quoted a source as saying, “Apparently, he (Brad) gave her a wink and wished her (Jennifer) an early happy birthday. He (Brad) was in high spirits, he couldn’t stop smiling all night, but he remembered her upcoming birthday”.

