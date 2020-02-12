Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
FRIENDS Actors Share Throwback Pics Celebrating Jennifer Aniston's Birthday
Jennifer Aniston's 'FRIENDS' co-actors Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry shared throwback pictures of the actress on the occasion of her 51st birthday.
Jennifer Aniston
As actress Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on February 11, the internet showered the Friends’ alum with birthday wishes. Her co-star from the show Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, shared a picture of her with the birthday lass.
The duo looked like twins in the picture, with similar hair colour and style. Both of them were sporting co-ordinated black tops and matching eyeglasses. Cox captioned the picture, "No matter how hard you might try... there's only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday, my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you (heart emojis)."
Another Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry wished Jennifer with a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy birthday, Jenny!!!"
Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe from the show, posted a solo picture of the Horrible Bosses actress, with the caption, “Always beautiful and keeps getting more beautiful. Happy birthday @jenniferaniston I love you. Also, I JUST don’t know how to post a picture right.”
Jennifer also received best wishes from TV show host Ellen DeGeneres and her The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon. Ellen took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday, @JenniferAniston. I can't wait for our slumber party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs."
Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston. I can't wait for our slumber party tonight. Portia bought Mad Libs!— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 11, 2020
Reese also shared a happy photo with her co-star, with a sweet note reading, “Happy Birthday Jen! I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!”
Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux extended birthday wishes to her via Instagram story. In a monochrome snap posted by Justin, Aniston is wearing a tank top and jeans while posing like a champ. He wrote, “… grabbing 2020 and another year just like — Happy birthday B.”
According to In Touch, Jennifer’s former partner Brad Pitt also wished her at the Oscars 2020 after party on Sunday night. The daily quoted a source as saying, “Apparently, he (Brad) gave her a wink and wished her (Jennifer) an early happy birthday. He (Brad) was in high spirits, he couldn’t stop smiling all night, but he remembered her upcoming birthday”.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Buds Plus and More: Galaxy Unpacked at a Glimpse
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: 8K Video, 120Hz Display And Super Fast Charging on The Menu
- Forza Street Android Debut is Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Phones; You Can Preorder Now