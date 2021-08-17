Friends and Family Come Together At Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani's Reception

Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday night hosted a big reception party at his residence for her daughter Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, who tied the knot on Saturday at their Juhu bungalow in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and other family members attended the lavish reception. The newlywed couple dressed casually for the wedding party. While Rhea chose to wear a white kaftan, Karan opted for a black floral shirt and a pair of white pants. Apart from all the family members, the Rhea-Karan’s close friends such as Kunal Rawal, Mohit Marwah, and Farah Khan, to name a few, were also present at the reception.

Farah Khan shared a picture with the host Anil Kapoor on her Instagram account. Congratulating the father of the bride, Farah wrote the caption, “FATHER OF THE BRIDE!! @anilskapoor many congratulations papajiiii.”

Later, Farah also shared a picture with actor Arjun Kapoor and wrote, “With Brother of the bride! @arjunkapoor demonstrates the art of cropping a photo.”

Actor Kareena Kapoor is a close friend of Rhea Kapoor but she was missing at the wedding. At the moment, Bebo is vacationing with husband actor Saif Ali Khan and her two sons Taimur and Jeh. However, she posted an Instagram story to wish the newlywed.

Much later in the night, Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture on her official Instagram account with her cousins, including Arjun Kapoor, brother Jahaan and Mohit Marwah. She captioned the post: “favs” with a red heart.

Film Producer Boney Kapoor’s children, Anshula, Khushi and Arjun, and Janhvi Kapoor were present at the party and made sure they enjoyed every moment of their cousin Rhea’s reception.

