MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Friends' Cast Secretly Recorded 90-minute Special For Their Reunion Amid Coronavirus Fears

Friends' Cast Secretly Recorded 90-minute Special For Their Reunion Amid Coronavirus Fears

The cast of 'Friends' had confirmed that they were reuniting for a special but plans were delayed due to coronavirus. Now they have secretly recorded a 90-minute special.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
Share this:

The cast of "Friends" had confirmed that they were reuniting for a special but plans were delayed due to coronavirus. Now they have secretly recorded a 90-minute special.

Actress Courteney Cox and director Ben Winston filmed a "mock rehearsal" over live video app Zoom, reports thesun.co.uk.

"As soon as filming was cancelled, everyone started panicking as it took so long to get their schedules to align, there was a deep fear it may take a year or even longer to get them all back together again," said a source.

"Courtney immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas - brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours.

"They've been having daily meetings and Jen (Aniston) - who has the busiest schedule of the six - has assured them she'll do whatever she can to ensure they don't have to wait months to get the reunion filmed.

"Their Zoom sessions have been brilliant fun, and there's some hilarious material on there which they hope can be aired as either a series of teasers, or even a standalone special."

Sixteen years after it last aired, all of the original cast - David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston - have signed up for the reunion.

A new date has not yet been set for transmission after filming was halted due to Covid-19.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,432

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,393

    +1,168

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,364

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres