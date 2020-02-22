Friends Cast Set to Reunite for a Special

Mush to the respite of fans it has been confirmed that Friends, the popular sitcom, will be getting a reunion special this year.

It has over 25 years since the first episode of Friends aired in 1994. But the show and its iconic characters have managed to remain popular over generations.

It was recently announced that all the original cast members –Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Liza Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc and David Schwimmer –will appear on the exclusive untitled unscripted special on HBO Max.

WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform is going to go live in May this year, after which the service will also feature all the 236 episodes of the NBC series.

The cast was the first to announce their on screen reunion via their Instagram handles.

All six stars posted the same picture with the caption: “It’s happening” and tagged HBO Max. Well, all except Matt. ‘Joey’ shared a group picture but went with different faces, he posted the photo of the original cast of M*A*S*H.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter and confirmed the news. He said the reunion special will see the “original and new fans” uniting.

The unscripted special is set to feature the series’ creators, David Crane and Martha Kauffman as well. The original cast will all be the executive producers for ‘The One Where They All Get Back Together’.

