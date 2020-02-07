Friends Cast Welcome Matthew 'Chandler' Perry on Instagram

Matthew Perry is finally on Instagram. The former Friends cast member became a part of the photo-sharing platform four months after co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Friends actress Lisa Kudrow broke the news. "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

With no posts shared yet, Matthew Perry has already amassed more than 1.5 million followers and has followed 21 people, including five of his former ‘Friends’ -- Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

Tuning in to his Friends character, Chandler Bing, Matthew’s Instagram bio reads, “What is this, my Instagram account?"

The profile picture features him in a snooze mode as he hugs a yellow and black ‘happy face’ emoji cushion.

Soon after Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay shared the news, Jennifer Anniston(Rachel Green) and Courtney Cox (Monica Geller) took to the comments section to express their excitement.

Jennifer replied, “Yay Matty! Could you TAKE any longer?” Whereas, Courtney wrote, “Yes Matty!!!(heart emoji)

The cast of the Friends share a close bond, almost a decade after the last season was aired. They often meet up for casual meals and keep their fans updated with social media posts of their get-togethers.

In October, 2019, Jennifer Aniston caused waves when she made her debut on Instagram. Within a day of her debut, she had amassed 9.9 million followers.

The sitcom after getting disengaged from Netflix, is all set to stream May onwards on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

