Friends' Director Reveals Why Paul Rudd and Sprouse Twins Could Not Make It to the Reunion

The Friends’ reunion certainly brought back many memories and superfans together last week. Besides the leading cast of the show that comprised Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, the reunion also featured some other memorable characters like Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Jack and Judy Geller), and Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles).

However, some notable actors who could not make it to the reunion were Paul Rudd, Cole and Dylan Sprouse. Paul played Phoebe’s husband in the show while the Sprouse twins played Ross Geller's son Ben.

Speaking to The Wrap, the special episode's director Ben Winston said that the actors could not make it due to circumstances like Covid-19 restrictions and time constraints. Winston said that the show could not have had everybody on since it was only for an hour and 45 minutes. It was mostly focused on the main cast of the show who recollected their personal stories and anecdotes from the shooting.

Winston further said that the makers could not have adjusted too many cameos because there were “hundreds of amazing people” who were in Friends over the years, including Brad Pitt, and George Clooney. Unfortunately, they could not get everybody in. However, Winston mentioned that they sent invites to some people who were not able to make it. Calling it a “complicated time” to be making television because of the pandemic and its subsequent consequences like travel restrictions, quarantine period and other protocols like social distancing, not everyone was able to reunite for the episode.

While some actors were busy on other television or film shoots, others were under quarantine, said Winston. But many superfans and celebrities, like Justin Beiber and Lady Gaga, who loved the show, did not miss being a part ofFriends' Reunion.

