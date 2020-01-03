Take the pledge to vote

Friends' Emma Pokes Fun at Chandler's 2020 Joke, Internet Gives Her a High Five

In Friends season 10, episode 4 Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing made a joke about Rachel's baby Emma taking a nap till 2020. The actress Noelle Sheldon who played Emma took to social media to give it back to Chandler and the Internet is loving it.

News18.com

January 3, 2020
The very popular sitcom Friend had some hilarious dialogues that are still relevant for this day and age. One of the most popular one, which is currently doing rounds all over the internet is Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing saying, "Hi Emma. It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?"

The dialogue is from the fourth episode of season 10 titled, The One With The Cake. In the episode, Ross and Rachel's baby Emma is sleeping throughout her first birthday and Chandler and Monica are seen irritated because they had to go to a cabin in Vermont.

Now, that it is finally 2020, Noelle Sheldon, who was one of the twins who played Emma on the show poked fun at the iconic dialogue. She posted an image on Instagram by photoshopping herself on the sets of Friends and wrote, "Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!" Fans commented on the picture, delighted. "best caption ever," a fan wrote. "This is it. This is the post of the decade," another fan commented.

Noelle's twin sister Cali also posted a story where Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were photoshopped with the current version of her. Take a look:

cali.sheldon_80561010_468758047158358_4996571464341005491_n

Both Cali and Noelle's pictures were filled with comments by Friends' fans who teased them with the iconic dialogue.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ @nationalfilmawards

A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on

The twins often share memories and behind-the-scenes pictures from the sitcom's set and make fans nostalgic. They were recently in the news when they turned eighteen.

View this post on Instagram

Mom (pt 2) #friends25

A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on

View this post on Instagram

The one where it all began.... #friends25 ❤️

A post shared by cali (@cali.sheldon) on

Friends turned 25 in 2019 as it was first aired on September 22, 1994. It got off the air after 10 seasons in May 6, 2004. Jennifer Aniston recently teased that she and the rest of the leads, including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc are planning "something" but did not clarify what it was.

