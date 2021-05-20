Friends Reunion Release: How to Watch in India and What to Expect

After months of delay, the long-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion special has finally got a release date. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) — are coming back for the special, titled ‘Friends: The Reunion’. The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year. The reunion was filmed on Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, where the show was originally shot. ‘Friends: The Reunion’ comes from Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

Friends: The Reunion release date:

The special is set to release on May 27 in the US. However, there is no word yet on when ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will release in India.

Where to watch Friends: The Reunion:

HBO Max has announced that the reunion special will drop on its platform on 27th May. The streamer on Wednesday released the first full trailer for the special. In the trailer, fans get a sneak peek of what they can expect, which includes the cast playing trivia about the show while chilling in a place that was used as Rachel and Monica’s New York apartment in the show. HBO Max is currently not available in India. But one can expect its release either on Netflix India, which acquires the streaming rights to Friends’ original episodes, or Amazon Prime Video (India), which had signed an exclusive long-term content deal with Warner Bros. International Television Distribution in 2017. The recent Warner Bros projects to have released on Amazon Prime Video (India) include Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla vs Kong.

What to expect:

Described as a ‘real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show’, the unscripted special will see Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank. It will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Where to watch Friends season 1 to 10 in India online?

It is available on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here