Friends Reunion Special: The Multi-starrer Comedy is in Works, But There's a Catch

There is no denying that Friends is one of the most-watched shows. So much so, that the fans are eagerly waiting for a Friends reunion ever since the show officially ended in 2004. Also, after Netflix made it official that the show will be leaving the streaming service in January 2020, the fans have been more disheartened.

Now, a few weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston teased the possibility of the Friends cast Reunion, including Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. She hinted at a possible reunite on the small screen for a special sow. While there has been no official update about the reunion from the cast, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment has confirmed that there is something in works.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Greenblatt revealed that the cast has been contacted and something is being planned. According to him, “I got [the cast] to do the James Burrows tribute special when I was at NBC. And all I will say is, ‘We're talking about it.' We've been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody's really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We're starting it as a special.”

However, there is a condition. He also confessed that it would take some time for the reunion to be on the screen. He added, “It's possible there could be something ongoing, but it would be in steps. We're far from that.”

