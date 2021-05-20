movies

1-MIN READ

Friends Reunion Trailer Goes Viral, Fans Shower it with Love

Friends Reunion

Friends Reunion

Friends Reunion trailer stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.

The highly anticipated Friends Reunion trailer has dropped and fans could not be any more excited. The special episode directed by Ben Winston will premiere on streaming service HBO Max on May 27 and has been filmed in the original Stage 24 where the series was originally shot.

The trailer is filled with many emotional scenes and table read instances as it takes fans back in time. The actors have grown up and look older but the memories from the time are still fresh. It is a walk down the memory lane and nothing more could have served fans better than a reunion.

Check out some fan reactions to the trailer here.

The Friends Reunion trailer has gone viral on social media, getting about 10 million plus views on Instagram and another 2 million plus on YouTube on HBO Max official channel.

first published:May 20, 2021, 07:31 IST