Friends Reunion Won’t be Here for Fans as Soon as Expected

The “Friends” reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected. Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill.

The special, featuring the entire original “Friends” cast, was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. No taping was done before the health crisis hit, the company said Friday.

In his recent chit-chat at The Kelly Clarkson Show, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the popular sitcom has dished out further details about the show, mentioning what is in stores for the fans. “It’s not a scripted thing, it’s not an episode – it’s more of the six of us talking about the good old days. It's like the band back together, just without the instruments,” he stated in the talk show.

The Emmy-winning “Friends,” which ended its 10-season run in 2004, made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names.

Plans call for the special, called a “celebration of the beloved show,” to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

