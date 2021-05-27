Friends Reunited But What About These 5 Super Amazing Shows?

The original star cast of Friends- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer- is all set to reunite. The special in which the six actors make a comeback for the first time in nearly 17 years debuts May 27 worldwide. While millions of Friends’ fans are anxiously awaiting the premiere of the special reunion, there are several other popular shows that should make a comeback too. Take a look at our picks for the other most influential TV shows that should have a reunion:

How I Met Your Mother

In March, How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan sparked rumours that the sitcom might make a comeback after she shared a group photo of the cast on her Instagram account. The actress played Lily in the popular show which ran for nine seasons from 2005 until 2014. HIMYM followed a father, Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) who through a series of flashbacks, tells his children about his life with his best friends leading up to him meeting and falling for their mother. The picture got fans thinking about a reunion.

The Big Bang Theory

Earlier this month, actor Kaley Cuoco hinted at a reunion episode of The Big Bang Theory and teased when fans might be able to see the cast get back together. In an interview with E! News, Kaley revealed she’s “definitely" down to do a reunion show someday soon. The actress was referencing HBO Max’s upcoming Friends reunion special. “I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," revealed the actress, who played Penny on the show. “I can’t wait for the Friends one, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves as well."

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rostenkowski) played a group of friends made up of physicists and their significant others. The show ran on CBS from September 2007 to May 2019.

Two And A Half Men

Rumours of a Two and a Half Men reunion recently sent fans into overdrive as some reports claimed that CBS has confirmed a revival of the popular sitcom for 2022. Two and a Half Men, which starred Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T Jones, aired from 2003-2015. In 2019, Sheen expressed his desire to revive Two and a Half Men, mostly because he thought it never had a proper finale. Two and a Half Men revolves around the promiscuous and happy-go-lucky bachelor, Charlie Harper who let his brother Alan (Jon Cryer) and nephew Jake (Angus T. Jones) move in with him after his divorce.

Everybody Loves Raymond

Even though the cast of Everybody Loves Raymond reunited virtually for a fundraiser, which was hosted by series namesake and star Ray Romano, they made it clear that they had no intent of rebooting nor remaking the Emmy-winning sitcom, which ran on CBS from 1996 to 2005. The show starred Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, Madylin Sweeten and Monica Horan. “We don’t even get two words out of that question out of our mouths before we say ‘no’ because we’re missing key ingredients,” said the show creator Philip Rosenthal, pointing to the late Boyle and Doris Roberts, who died in 2016. “There is no show without them,” he added. Everybody Loves Raymond revolves around Ray Barone, a successful sportswriter living on Long Island with his wife Debra, daughter Ally and twin sons Geoffrey and Michael.

The Wizards of Waverly Place

While promoting ‘This Is the Year’, actor-director David Henrie had revealed that he and pop star Selena Gomez often talk about how a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion would look. Gomez and Henrie played Alex and Justin Russo in the Disney Channel supernatural comedy. They appeared together on The Wizards of Waverly Place in over 100 episodes from 2007 to 2012. Henrie told Entertainment Tonight, “Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be and we have a whole take." In their imagination, Alex is a fashion star, while Justin is a school principal, and the series would: “Start them off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting."

