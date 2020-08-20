Friends Star Courteney Cox Wishes Reel-life Husband Matthew Perry Happy Birthday, See Pic

TV sitcom Friends’ star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, August 19. On his special day, his on-screen wife and a close friend Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller shared an adorable wish.

Sharing a throwback picture of the duo on her Instagram story, Courteney wrote, “Happy Birthday to my talented, funny, friend!”

The picture seems to be a selfie of the duo from their younger days, as both the stars smile for the camera. The official Instagram page of Friends also shared a video to wish Matthew. The clip showed the signature Chandler Bing dance steps, with the message, “Happy Birthday, Matthew Perry!”

Matthew and Courteney were the most loved pair on the show, which dealt with the lives of six friends living in New York. The show, which aired for 10 years from 1994 to 2004, also starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in other lead characters.

Courteney and Matthew’s pair was liked by one and all even after the show ended and the fans always rooted for the couple. However, they never officially dated each other.

The Friends star often keeps sharing their pictures together, making the fans relive the good old days. Recently, Lisa also shared pictures with Courteney and Jennifer to appeal people to register for the voting in the upcoming 2020 US Presidential Elections.

“Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered,” she wrote.