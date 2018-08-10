English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Friends Star David Schwimmer to Guest Star in Will & Grace in TV Throwback
David Schwimmer is returning to the sitcom genre with a recurring spot on the Will & Grace revival.
David Schwimmer (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Unforgettable as Ross in Friends and a revelation as Robert Kardashian in The People v. O. J. Simpson, David Schwimmer is returning to the sitcom genre with a recurring spot on the Will & Grace revival.
Having spent a ten-year period with NBC through Friends, David Schwimmer is returning to the network for the second season of an ongoing Will & Grace revival. The series made a comeback in 2017 after 11 years away, and found success for a second time with Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally returning to their roles.
Following an enthusiastic public reception and five nominations at the Primetime Emmys, NBC has ordered two more seasons' worth of Will & Grace, the first of which begins October 4, 2018.
David Schwimmer will appear in a five-episode run over the course of a thirteen-episode season. Though details are scant, he is to play a new love interest for main character Grace.
Other announced guests have included Alec Baldwin (seasons 7 and 8,) Mary McCormack (ER, The West Wing,) and the comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler.
