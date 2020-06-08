Friends Star Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian Not A Fan Of Her Work

Actress Lisa Kudrow, who is popular for playing Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom Friends, says her son Julian is not a fan of her as an actress.

When asked what does her 22-year-old son make of the Friends phenomenon? Lisa told told OK! magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk,

"We don't talk about it a lot. He's been thrilled about certain things I've done but he's not a fan of mine and I don't want him to be. I want him to be my son. He should hold me accountable for parental things."

Lisa says she and her husband Michel Stern were lucky in their parenthood because their son is ideal. "He's unbelievably great. We lucked out. I try to advise him about girls and then I realise I probably don't know what I'm talking about," she said.

The actress says motherhood has changed everything for her. "Motherhood changed everything. I remember thinking, 'Nothing else is ever going to be as important as this. I get it.' The sad thing is, a lot of things stopped being funny. There are a lot of movies and TV shows I can't watch any more."

Lisa says she can't watch "children getting hurt or doctor shows." "Motherhood changed my sensitivity. But I loved 'The Crown'. I went through that real fast."

