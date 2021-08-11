Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are Dating: Report

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumored to be dating. The “Friends" co-stars openly expressed their secret feelings for one another during “Friends: The Reunion." Schwimmer and Aniston played lovers Ross Geller and Rachel Green in the American sitcom.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there," a source told Closer on Tuesday. “They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

The insider suggested that Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, have “been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing." However, Schwimmer and Aniston’s representatives denied the rumours to Fox News.

The news comes months after Schwimmer admitted he had “a major crush" on Aniston. “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," Schwimmer told James Corden during Friends: The Reunion.

During the interview with late night host James Corden, the Friends crew, including Aniston, Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry, gathered on a very Central Perk-esque couch to discuss the show’s outsized impact on American television and pop culture.

