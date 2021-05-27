'Friends: The Reunion' First Reactions Call It 'a Poignant Comeback' for Hardcore Fans

The upcoming reunion special episode of ‘Friends’ has sent fans around the world into a Frenzy. The hugely popular US sitcom, which followed a group of New Yorkers in their twenties and thirties, ended in 2004 after 10 seasons. The reunion special, titled Friends: The Reunion, will see the six principal cast members- Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston- take part in an unscripted special with stars getting back together to discuss their time on the show. The first reactions to the special have been largely positive so far, although many critics noted there were way too many guest appearances that “add little, except to the reunion’s runtime." Calling it “a poignant trip down memory lane," Variety‘s Caroline Framke, “The chemistry between Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer was so immediate and so natural that it became very easy for audiences to imagine not just that they were friends, but their friends, too."

The Telegraph’s Anita Singh said, “17 years felt like the blink of an eye as the cast returned to the sofa for a star-studded game show. It shouldn’t have worked – but it did." Deadline says that the “much-hyped, filler-packed" reunion special is for “hardcore fans only." Rolling Stone wrote, “The long-awaited HBO Max special is an overproduced affair with too many guest stars and detours — but when it lets the iconic gang of six just talk amongst themselves, it hits the nostalgic sweet spot."

The special will become available for ZEE5 subscribers at 12:32 pm today in India. Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The one-off event was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year at the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California.

