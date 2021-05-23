Friends: The Reunion to Air on Digital Platform ZEE5 in India

After months of delay, the long-awaited ‘Friends: The Reunion’ has finally got a release date. The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year.

ZEE5, India’s video streaming platform announced today (May 23) that ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will exclusively premiere on the platform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are extremely excited to bring ‘Friends: The Reunion’ exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. ‘Friends’ is amongst the world’s most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for ‘Friends’ fans in India. ZEE5 is the home of entertainment for millions and fans across regions and languages can enjoy ‘Friends: The Reunion’ from the safety of their home.”

HBO Max will debut ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special on Thursday, May 27 in the US, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. ‘Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ will feature a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

