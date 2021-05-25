Friends: The Reunion to Stream in India on ZEE5 Simultaneously With US Telecast

The much-anticipated “Friends: The Reunion" will make its debut in India on May 27 exclusively on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced Tuesday. The Indian premiere will stream simultaneously with the USA telecast on Thursday at 12:32 pm (IST). It is scheduled to be released on the streamer HBO Max in the US. All the six original cast members of “Friends" — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are coming back for the long-awaited event.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm. We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year at the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California.

It will also feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

“Friends: The Reunion" comes from Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

The show, which first aired in 1994, was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later achieved cult status through TV reruns and streamers.

