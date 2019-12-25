Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Friends Theme Songwriter Allee Willis Passes Away at 72

The songwriter passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. She was best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom 'Friends'.

IANS

Updated:December 25, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Friends Theme Songwriter Allee Willis Passes Away at 72
The songwriter passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. She was best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom 'Friends'.

Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. She was 72.

Animator and producer Prudence Fenton, who is described by a family friend as Willis' "partner and soulmate", is reportedly "in total shock" after the sudden death of her best friend, which occurred just after 6 pm, reports variety.com.

Willis entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 for a catalog that also included hits such as "Neutron dance", "What have I done to deserve this?", "Lead me on" and "Boogie Wonderland", and "You're the best", which is the theme track of "The Karate Kid".

She was working with rapper Big Sean at her home over the past few months.

According to the Times profile, her Songwriters Hall of Fame brief describes Willis as "a queen of kitsch who made the whole world sing". The songwriter was a two-time Grammy winner and was also nominated for a Tony and an Emmy.

Willis had originally written the "Friends" theme song "I'll be there for you" on assignment as a 60-second piece. When the pop duo Rembrandts came on board, they wanted to expand it into a complete song, so contributed a bridge and a lyric for the second verse. This was born the full-length version of the song.

Willis recorded her lone album "Childstar" in the seventies. This helped introduce her as a songwriter to other singers of the era. She was also a visual and social artist, painter, director, collector of odd artifacts and memorabilia, and a stand-up comedian and performance artist. Willis is survived by her brother Kent Willis, sister Marlin Frost and niece Mandy Becker.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram