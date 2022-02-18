'Friendship Between Mohan Babu, Chiranjeevi Very Strong': Director Diamond Ratna Babu

Director Diamond Ratna Babu’s emotional drama Son Of India starring senior actor Mohan Babu has hit the theatre. Pragya Jaiswal is the female lead in the film. Superstar Chiranjeevi lent his voice for the teaser of the movie, which was released a few months ago. This came amid the reports of rivalry between Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu after Movie Artistes Association (MAA) polls in October last year.

Director Ratna Babu has given his opinion on the “rivalry" between Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu. During promotional events of the movie before its release, the director said, “I decided to have voice-over by Chiranjeevi in the teaser of the film. I wanted to introduce the character of Kadiyam Babji played by Mohan Babu in a powerful voice. The name of Chiranjeevi came to my mind for a voice-over and I went ahead with it. Chiranjeevi happily agreed to do it.”

Director recalled that Mohan Babu thought that it would be too late, but Chiranjeevi came the next day and left after completing the voice-over.

“The friendship between Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi will always be like this. Those who are spreading rumours about the rift in their friendship are in illusions. The friendship between both the stars is very strong,” he added.

Director Ratna Babu said that the shooting of the Son of India was completed before the MAA elections. In a bitterly fought MAA election in October 2021, Chiranjeevi’s family backed actor Prakash Raj while Mohan Babu campaigned for his son Manchu Vishnu who emerged victorious for the president post. Reports had claimed that Mohan Babu was upset with Chiranjeevi’s support for Prakash Raj in MAA polls.

Son of India revolves around the character of Kadiyam Babji (played by Mohan Babu), an ageing man angry with the way society functions and decides to kidnap some high-profile people.

