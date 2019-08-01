Friendship Day 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Glorified Friendship

Friendship knows no boundaries. It is a relationship where a person trusts another unconditionally and speaks their heart out when happy or sad. Indian movies since time immemorial, have capitalized on this relationship and has doled out innumerable cinematic journeys tracing the bonds of friendship.

From Jai and Veeru to Rahul and Anjali or even Ramu and Mohan, Indian cinema has seen many ‘friends’ setting the screen on fire with their acts, giving out major friendship goals. Here’s looking at 7 films that best exemplify the beauty of friendship.

Dosti (1964): This Indian black-and-white film directed by Satyen Bose focused on the friendship between two boys, one blind and the other a cripple. Ramu gets injured in an accident and becomes crippled. Following the tragic death of his parents, he is thrown out of his house penniless and as he roams around the streets of Mumbai, he meets Mohan. Ramu is good at playing the harmonica, while Mohan is a good singer and the duo team up and sing songs on the roadside to make money.

Sholay (1984): The famous action-adventure film Sholay is about two criminals, Jai and Veeru (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmednra respectively) who were small-time thieves. Seeing their friendship, a retired police officer (played by Sanjeev Kumar) thinks that they would be ideal to help him capture Gabbar Singh (played by Amjad Khan), a wanted dacoit. The film also has a famous song "Yeh Dosti" which anthem of friendship over the years.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred the popular on-screen pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. With one of cinema’s most famous dialogues “Pyaar dosti hai,” the film sees Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali Sharma (Kajol) as best friends who drift away when Rahul falls for the new student Tina (Rani Mukherjee). Years later, a widowed Rahul’s daughter, also named Anjali, tries to fulfill her mum’s dying wish by bringing the college best-friends together.

3 Idiots (2009): The comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, and effortlessly portrayed the friendship of three students at an engineering college. A satire on the social pressures under the Indian education system, the film is a journey in friendship and the extent friends will go for each other.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): The story of the film is about three childhood friends Arjun, Kabir and Imraan who reunite for a three-week bachelor road trip when one of them gets engaged. During their trip, each friend selects one dangerous sports and all three have to take part in it. A film about facing one’s fears as much as it is about the strength of friendship, it stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

