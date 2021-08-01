Friendship Day 2021: Best Buddies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Friendship Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 1, this year. To celebrate this special day, we are taking a look at some of the best bonds and friendships of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over 24 films and three series, the MCU has given us many memorable moments, including iconic friendships that the audience can deeply relate to. From Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes to Peter Parker and Ned Leeds, let us take a look at the best MCU friendships:

Steve and Bucky

Steve Rogers and James Buchanan (Bucky) Barnes’ friendship in the Marvel Comics and MCU is considered to be one of the most iconic friendships in cinematic history. They are childhood friends who get separated when Bucky gets drafted to World War 2. When Steve becomes Captain America, he disobeys orders to save Bucky and his fellow soldiers from a Hydra base. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Steve almost dies trying to get the Winter Soldier (Bucky) to remember him. However, Captain America: Civil War, where Steve fights the Avengers and becomes an international criminal to save Bucky.

Tony and Rhodey

Tony Stark and Lt Col James Rhodes (Rhodey) have one of the most adorable friendships in the MCU. They are college roommates who might not outwardly show their friendships, but are always there for each other. In Iron Man 1, when Tony gets kidnapped, Rhodey tells him to take him along the next time. In Iron Man 2 and 3 he suits up as the War Machine to save Tony’s life. In Captain America: Civil War, Tony has the iconic line, “Give me back my Rhodey,” when Ant-Man attacks Rhodey.

Nat and Clint

Natasha (Nat) Romanoff and Clint Barton are such great friends that others often mistake it to be love. In The Avengers, we find out that Clint was sent by SHIELD to kill Natasha, but instead he recruited and trained her instead. Nat, throughout the MCU, is always most concerned about Clint getting hurt. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, we find that Nat is the only one who knows about Clint and his family. In fact, he names his third kid after Nat. In Avengers: Endgame we see both trying to sacrifice themselves to save the other. Clint is a loyal friend even after her death in the film.

Carol and Maria

Carol Danvers and Maria Rambeau’s friendship begins when they are both training to be Air Force Pilots. After Carol’s presumed death, she keeps her memories alive in her daughter Monica. She is the one who tells Carol about her real identity and then goes on a mission with her, Skrulls and Nick Fury to fight an alien race. Even though Maria has passed away due to cancer in the current timeline of the MCU, we hope to see more of their friendship in The Marvels and through flashbacks.

Groot and Rocket

Even though the Guardians of the Galaxy are a team of buddies, Rocket and Groot’s friendship is the most pure. We first see them intimidating and stealing from people. After banding with the others, Groot and Rocket become better friends. Rocket is the only one who can understand what Groot is saying. In the second film, after Groot has sacrificed his life, Rocket raises Baby Groot as his own. In Avengers: Infinity War, teenage Groot gets dusted off, which makes Rocket depressed. There is a lot of loss in this friendship.

Loki and Mobius

Loki and Mobius’ unlikely friendship was one of the many reasons why the series ‘Loki’ was so successful. The God of Mischief gets arrested by the TVA and Mobius is an agent who is investigating the case. There is a lot of banter, and Loki tries to trick Mobius as well. However, eventually they become strong allies. Mobius even gets pruned for Loki and then in the penultimate episode they share a big hug. Loki has never had a real friend before Mobius.

Sam and Bucky

After Steve goes back in time to spend his life with Peggy, his two best friends Steve and Sam have no option but to be allies. Sam ‘hates’ Bucky at first because he almost killed him as The Winter Soldier, and Bucky is caught in his own PTSD. In fact, their interaction in the MCU films have been hilariously cold. In Avengers: Endgame, we see the beginning of their bond. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it becomes a full-bloomed friendship.

Thor and Bruce

Bruce Banner and his alter-ego Hulk is initially just a ‘friend from work’ for Thor. But in Thor: Ragnarok, they become best-buddies. At first they are made to fight each other in Saakar, but they soon team up to escape the planet. When Hulk then goes back to his normal self, Thor helps him calm down and find his footing. Even though these situations are meant to be hilarious, it is endearing to see Thor take care of Hulk and Banner in different ways.

Peter and Ned

Peter Parker and Ned Leeds’ friendship is the perfect example of a normal teenage bond. Ned is the first person to know that Peter is Spider-Man and he is very supportive of this development even though at first he tries to boost his popularity with it. While Ned is in the fringes of Peter’s superhero adventures, he is a big part of his personal life. They both have the same personalities and like the same nerdy things.

Scott and Luis

Scott Lang and Luis are the chaotic duo that bring humour to every situation. They are old cellmates from prison and team up again to earn money. Even when Scott becomes a superhero, he can only complete his missions with the help of Luis and gang. Luis, despite his long drawn and non-linear storytelling, is always someone Scott can count on. It will be fun to watch what else is in store for this friendship in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.

