Friendship Day 2022: Jr NTR-Rajamouli to Samantha-Nayanthara, Best of Friends in Telugu Film Industry

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022: Friendship Day in India is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. This year it will fall on August 7. Friendship is a relationship between people in which there is no room for anything but love and brotherhood. However, there is a notion that people from the cinema world don’t share strong friendships.

ALSO READ: Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Defying this notion, there are several celebrities who are best of mates. Speaking of friends from the Tollywood industry, there are many who have close relationships off-screen. On this special occasion, let us look at the best of Telugu industry friends.

JR NTR AND RAJAMOULI

The Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and the megastar actor Jr NTR share a very strong bond with each other. They both began their journey in cinema in the year 2001. The actor and director collaborated for the first time in the Telegu drama Student No. 1. Since then the duo has done several films together including their latest blockbuster RRR.

RAM CHARAN AND RANA DAGGUBATI

Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati have known each other since childhood days. They have always supported each other professionally, and their fans eagerly await to see the duo of handsome hunks in a film together.

ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2022 in India: History, Significance and Why It is Celebrated on First Sunday of August?

PRABHAS AND GOPICHAND

Actor Gopichand and Saaho actor Prabhas are very close friends for a long time. They’ve been best buddies since they both starred in Varsham. Both actors frequently express their admiration for one another. Fans get to take a glimpse of them together at multiple events.

RAM POTHINENI AND GENELIA

Ram Pothineni and Genelia D’Souza are the best friends of Tollywood. The adorable best friends co-starred in Srinu Vaitla’s 2008 hit flick Ready. Their bond has grown stronger over the years.

SAMANTHA AND NAYANTHARA

The actresses have worked together in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and have a wonderful rapport. When Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in the latest season of Koffee With Karan, she revealed that they hugged and cried when the shooting for the film wrapped up.

LAKSHMI MANCHU AND RAKUL PREET

Lakshmi Manchu and Rakul Preet Singh have been sharing an inseparable bond for several years. The two never pass up an opportunity to express their feelings for one another. They are often spotted spending time together. The duo of beautiful actresses was even celebrated in Rana Daggubati’s chat show No.1 Yaari.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here