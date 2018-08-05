English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Friendship Day: Why Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra are Bollywood BFFs
We take a look at some friendships in Bollywood that have stood the test of time and are still going strong.
Just like in the movies, in real life too, friends are the ones who put you in trouble and then save you too. They embarrass, frustrate and irritate, criticise, but the one thing you can always be sure of is that they will have your back whenever you are in need. And while friends may come and go, there are some friendship bonds that last forever. This phrase rings in absolutely true when we look at it in reference to the Hindi film industry.
While a lot of stars have claimed undying love and friendship for each other, we have sure seen the bond and trust falling apart with a snap of a finger. And although the Hindi film industry has seen a number friendships over the last several decades, most have lasted only till a film's shoot is in process or till the time it is 'required'. But, there have been some 'special' friendships in the industry which have gotten better and stronger over the years.
Here, we take a look at some friendships that have stood the test of time and are still going strong.
Shah Rukh Khan-Karan Johar
Credit: @Karan Johar
Their's is a friendship that the entire Hindi film industry knows and talks about. The duo, who have worked in six feature films, have a bond that lasts forever.
Karan is known to have admitted in his book 'An Unsuitable Boy' that although there was a 'simmering silence' between the two, the Bollywood Badshah has been his go-to person ever since the two got back together after a brief fallout when the former made a film without SRK.
On the other hand, SRK launched Karan's autobiography recently and even appeared on the latter's talk show.
The two sure seem to have an undying love for each other. Their friendship has always stood the test of time and the two have on most occasions emerged victorious, with a friendship stronger and greater than before.
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Amrita Arora
Credit: @Amrita Arora
We certainly know about the cool girl gang of Bollywood - the Kapoor and Arora sisters. While all four - Karisma, Kareena, Malaika and Amrita - share a deep friendship bond, it is Kareena and Amrita who have been spotted on several occasions spending quality time just with each other. Be it salons, gym sessions, yoga classes, Kareena and Amrita are inseparable.
Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji
Credit: @Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club
It is a well-known fact that actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukherji have been buddies ever since they worked together in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. In fact, in a recent interview to a comedy group Ranbir admitted that he likes being surrounded by only a few people, has few friends, wherein he named Ayan Mukherji as one of his closes aides and friends.
Sonam Kapoor-Jacqueline Fernandez
Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening of restaurant 'Arth' designed by Gauri Khan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
'Actresses can't be friends'. Well, this phrase is rendered untrue when it comes to B-town beauties Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Although the two haven't worked together, the divas met during the premiere of Sonam's film Mausam in 2011. But it was only in 2013 that the two became friends when Jacqueline was shooting with Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor in Race 2. And ever since there has been no looking back.
For more than five years now, the two girls have a friendship that seems to be getting stronger by the day. From partying together, supporting each other's initiatives (Jacqueline was snapped wearing an outfit from Sonam-Rhea's apparel line Rheson) to bonding over dinner, the two stars have have been two peas and a pod.
Karisma Kapoor-Manish Malhotra-Kareena Kapoor Khan
Credit: @KK
The terrific trio have been the best of friends for years. First it was Lolo and then Bebo who became really good friends with Manish. Both have been often spotted partying with the distinguished designer, walking the ramp for him and sporting outfits from the ace designer's atelier. While Manish is one of Bollywood's most loved designers, he has admitted not just once but several times that Kareena surely is his muse. The trio share a bond which make them appear as part of one family.
