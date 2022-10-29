Frog to Bears, Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha’s Observations in Gandhada Gudi

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was known for his charismatic performances and versatility. Puneeth passed away last year but ruled millions of hearts with his stupendous performances and humorous nature. The audience is getting to see him in his most honest form in his recently released film Gandhada Gudi.

They loved how Puneeth teamed up with filmmaker Amoghavarsha to churn out a beautiful film about Karnataka’s biodiversity. Fans also admired how Puneeth and Amoghavarsha didn’t let this documentary drama be an exhausting watch. They left the audience hooked to the screens with his interesting observations about forests and wildlife animals.

Top Showsha Video

Puneeth and Amoghavarsha engaged in several amusing observations on their journey from Nagarhole National Park to Kali River, Dandeli. They had to pass through a forest to cover this journey. While completing the journey, they noticed a lot of frogs.

Amoghavarsha then shed light on some interesting facts about these amphibians to Puneeth. For those who don’t know, besides being a filmmaker, Amoghavarsha is also a wildlife photographer. This explains his knowledge of wildlife and animals. Puneeth had the time of his life completing the journey and knowing interesting information.

Besides frogs, they also got to see bears. Amoghavarsha explained to Puneeth the characteristic traits of this animal. He also cautioned the James actor against going too close to these animals as they can be dangerous. Amoghavarsha also talked about the fact that bear attacks occur more frequently in the hilly region of North Karnataka. After listening to these facts, Puneeth came up with a funny observation about beers which left director Amoghavarsha in splits.

There are a lot of such entertaining moments in Gandhada Gudi, which delighted viewers. According to them, the best part of the film is not a single scripted scene between Amoghavarsha and Puneeth. They just came up with their share of observations spontaneously. This became a powerful highlight of Gandhada Gudi. Reportedly, Gandhada Gudi has collected a total of Rs 1,72,00,000 at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here