From a ‘Roadie’ to ‘Breakout Actor’: Ayushmann Khurrana is Bollywood’s Best Rule Breaker
Amid all the talents in cinema right now, Ayushmann Khurrana has held his own. He is not just the ‘Breakout Actor’ of the year, he is also the rule breaker.
Image credits: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana
If there’s a formula on how to encounter commercial success and critical acclaim, Ayushmann Khurrana clearly knows it. From performing stunts like a ‘Roadie’, to being a VJ on MTV, and traversing through layers of television to getting on the big screen, it’s been a long journey for the now Bollywood star. While Ayushmann’s story may be pretty common in the bank of Bollywood’s success stories, there’s something that makes the 34 year old actor different: He has never shied away from taking risks. Perhaps, it’s the ‘Roadies’ streak in him?
On Tuesday, recognising his unrelenting pursuit to get effortlessly into the skin of the character with each outing, Ayushmann was honoured with the ‘Breakout Actor’ trophy at the News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019. Well, who’s surprised?
Ayushmann first shot to fame in his role as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor. There was no stopping him thereafter. Post Vicky Donor, Ayushmann featured in a series of films that unfollowed the cliches of Bollywood. They were all entertaining, they made the moolahs and yet, in some way, they managed to change the mindset of the Indian audience.
There is a striking pattern in his choice of films. All of them have simple story lines, often set against the backdrop of small-town India, and are extremely realistic. Ayushmann picks the kind of movies that you would believe in.
Last year, in one month, Ayushmann managed to get two stellar hits— Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. In the first one, the actor plays the role of a talented but a shrewd musician; in Badhaai Ho he plays just a regular Delhi man who has a hard time accepting that his parents have sex.
But whether it were Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha or his latest films— Ayushmann has done what none of the big stars perhaps ever thought of doing. The Bollywood actor, with his dimpled smile, redefined masculinity in an industry that is otherwise obsessed with the idea of biceps, unbuttoned shirts, heroes turning into saviours, in short— machismo.
In Vicky Donor he dismantles the idea of an alpha male, in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan he deals with erectile dysfunction, in Badhaai Ho he transforms to be the man who takes on his friends, as he is no longer embarrassed to be a 20-something-expected-to-be-babysitter. In each of his roles, Ayushmann is vulnerable, emotional and never quite the saviour that ordinary heroes are made out to be in regular Bollywood films.
This is the time of new age actors and content driven films. This is also the year that Indian cinema has witnessed some spectacular performances by fine actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee. There is also Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta to look up to. However, amid all the talents, Ayushmann has held his own. He is not just the ‘Breakout Actor’ of the year, he is clearly also the rule breaker.
