From Abhishek Bachchan To Mahesh Babu, Meet The Reel-Life Chief Ministers

Raise your hands if you don’t like watching films. We don’t think there is anyone who doesn’t like watching movies. There have been times when we were able to relate to the characters of the film. And, at some point, most of us have taken inspiration from a few roles played on screen. Relatable? From playing the role of a strict teacher to a lover to a villain or a politician, we just love the way actors inject life into scripted characters. And, today, we are going to talk about the actors who have played chief ministers on screen.

Let’s have a look at it.

1. Abhishek Bachchan

We have to start the list with Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a chief minister whose life turns upside down when he hands in a jail.

2. Kangana Ranaut

Next up is Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The film was based on the life of late Tamil Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Aravinda Swamy played the role of MGR in the same film. The movie, directed by A. L. Vijay, also stars Bhagyashree, Madhoo and Raj Arun in crucial roles.

3. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Devarakonda played the role of Chief Minister NOTA. The film was directed by Anand Shankar. He will be next seen in pan-India project Liger.

4. Mahesh Babu

We all loved Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu. From dialogues to storyline, the film ticked all the boxes. The project was helmed by Koratala Siva.

5. Anil Kapoor

We don’t need to introduce Anil Kapoor’s Shivaji Rao Gaekwad to the world. From a cameraman to becoming a CM, the film narrates a beautiful tale.

6. Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha played the role of N. T. Rama Rao in Rakht Charitra, directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

