Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

From Abhishek Bachchan to Mindy Kaling, Celebrities Unite as One in the Wake of Cyclone Fani

As Cyclone Fani ravages Odisha, several noted personalities from entertainment, politics and sports have come out on social media to share their thoughts and pray for those being affected.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 3, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
From Abhishek Bachchan to Mindy Kaling, Celebrities Unite as One in the Wake of Cyclone Fani
At least 14 districts in Odisha are in the path of the Cyclone Fani.
Loading...
One person has died due to the uprooting of trees in Sakhigopal area of Puri following Cyclone Fani making landfall on the Odisha coast.

Furthermore, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked airlines to cancel both domestic and international flights from 3.00pm to 8.30am on Saturday in the wake of Cyclone Fani (also pronounced as Foni).

The Odisha government has already evacuated nearly 11 lakh people from the coastal areas to camps on higher grounds. At least 14 districts in Odisha are in the path of the Cyclone Fani. People have been evacuated from Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.

Meanwhile, 13 Navy aircraft are at standby in Visakhapatnam to carry out damage assessment and relief distribution requirements and to prepare for the aftermath. Moreover, Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 Disaster Relief Teams at Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata, besides four Coast Guard ships at Vizag and Chennai. Schools across several states have been asked to keep shut as well.

On the disaster management preparedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted, “Chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness relating to Cyclone Fani. The Central Government is ready to provide all possible assistance that would be required. Prayers for the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

As Cyclone Fani ravages Odisha with wind speeds of up to 175 kilometres per hour, several noted personalities from entertainment, politics and sports have come out on social media to share their thoughts and pray for those being affected.

Some of them are:

Abhishek Bachchan



Mindy Kaling



Riteish Deshmukh



Rahul Gandhi


Mamata Banerjee


Akhilesh Yadav


Virender Sehwag


Harbhajan Singh


Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram