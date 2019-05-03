From Abhishek Bachchan to Mindy Kaling, Celebrities Unite as One in the Wake of Cyclone Fani

Prayers for all in the path of #CycloneFani.

Stay safe. 🙏 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 3, 2019

Sending love to those in the path of #CycloneFani. Praying for your safety ❤️ https://t.co/Dzf7HceLe7 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 3, 2019

Prayers for the safety of everyone in the area that could be affected by #CycloneFani 🙏🏽 Stay safe & keep the emergency numbers handy. #GodBless — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 3, 2019

As #CycloneFani approaches, I urge Congress workers in Odisha, Andhra & West Bengal to warn people in their surrounding areas of the approaching danger & to help those in need.



Stay safe. This danger will soon pass. You are in my thoughts & prayers tonight🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2019

Have cancelled my rallies for the next 48 hours because of what could be an impending disaster #CyclonicStormFANI We are monitoring the situation 24x7 and doing all it takes. I appeal to all people to cooperate. Be alert, take care and stay safe for the next two days — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 3, 2019

Cyclone #Fani threatens to cause havoc across communities in #Odisha. We pray for their well-being and safety and are ready to help in any way we can. The Samajwadi Party stands in solidarity with the people and administration of the state. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 3, 2019

Prayers for everyone’s safety. May we have the strength to endure this. Jai Jagannnath 🙏🏼 #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/QNedFWs6fV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 3, 2019

Prayers are with you all Odisha 🙏🙏 #CycloneFani — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 3, 2019

One person has died due to the uprooting of trees in Sakhigopal area of Puri following Cyclone Fani making landfall on the Odisha coast.Furthermore, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked airlines to cancel both domestic and international flights from 3.00pm to 8.30am on Saturday in the wake of Cyclone Fani (also pronounced as Foni).The Odisha government has already evacuated nearly 11 lakh people from the coastal areas to camps on higher grounds. At least 14 districts in Odisha are in the path of the Cyclone Fani. People have been evacuated from Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.Meanwhile, 13 Navy aircraft are at standby in Visakhapatnam to carry out damage assessment and relief distribution requirements and to prepare for the aftermath. Moreover, Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 Disaster Relief Teams at Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata, besides four Coast Guard ships at Vizag and Chennai. Schools across several states have been asked to keep shut as well.On the disaster management preparedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted, “Chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness relating to Cyclone Fani. The Central Government is ready to provide all possible assistance that would be required. Prayers for the safety and well-being of our citizens.”As Cyclone Fani ravages Odisha with wind speeds of up to 175 kilometres per hour, several noted personalities from entertainment, politics and sports have come out on social media to share their thoughts and pray for those being affected.Some of them are: