From AbRam to Vayu, The Most Uncommon Baby Names In Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities go to great lengths to select a special and unique name for their children. As celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor are embracing their newfound motherhood, the trend of giving distinctive names to their offspring has once again started making headlines. This article curates a list of some of the most uncommon names these Bollywood stars have chosen for their little ones.

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Parents – Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja recently became proud parents of a baby boy. The couple named their kid Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam took to Instagram and revealed that she named her son Vayu because it has a spiritual connotation with Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva and Bheem.

Malti Marie

Parents – Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

B-Town’s Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas also welcomed their daughter this year in January. The couple decided to name her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The celebrity couple has not yet revealed the face of their 9-month daughter. Not so long ago, Priyanka had clarified that the name Malti is based upon a flower found in Asian countries.

Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan

Parents – Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are often spotted together enjoying with their sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. The name of their first child, Taimur, was inspired by the 14th-century Turkic ruler Timur. And the name Jehangir was inspired by the 4th Mughal Emperor of India, Jahangir.

Since both the rulers, Timur and Jahangir, were ruthless killers, the couple was brutally trolled for their choice of names for their kids.

AbRam, Aryan, Suhana Khan

Parents- Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has also opted for an unconventional name for his three kids. As per reports, AbRam refers to the Hebrew patriarch, regarded as the father of the Jewish people. On the other hand, Aryan means warrior while Suhana stands for charming.

Yug and Nysa Devgn

Parents- Kajol-Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have also chosen out-of-the-ordinary names for their two kids. While the name Nysa represents new beginnings, Yug indicates the beginning of an era.

