From Addite and Mohit Malik to Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Celebrities Who Newly Became Parents
From Addite and Mohit Malik to Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Celebrities Who Newly Became Parents

From Mohit Malik and Addite Malik to Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, take a look at these new celebrity couples.

Shararat actress Addite Malik and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Mohit Malik recently welcomed a baby boy. They announced on Wednesday that they have named him Ekbir.
Naagin star Anita Hassanandani welcomed a baby boy in February. The couple have named their son Aaravv.
RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao welcomed their baby boy Veer in November 2020. The actress often keeps posting videos with her baby.
Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 14. They have named their son Sahraj.
Actor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha welcomed their baby boy Prince in September 2020. Prince’s birth came days after Gaurav lost both his parents to Covid-19.
Actor couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were blessed with a baby boy on October 9., 2020 They have named their son Krishiv.
Shikha Singh and Karan Shah welcomed a baby girl on June 16, 2020. They named their daughter Alayna Singh Shah.
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 4, 2020. They have named their child Veer.
Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their child Gia Vanessa Snow. They are also parents to twins Bella and Vienna.
Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their son in July, 2020. They named their son Agastya.

first published:May 13, 2021, 17:36 IST