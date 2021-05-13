From Addite and Mohit Malik to Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Celebrities Who Newly Became Parents

Shararat actress Addite Malik and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Mohit Malik recently welcomed a baby boy. They announced on Wednesday that they have named him Ekbir.\nNaagin star Anita Hassanandani welcomed a baby boy in February. The couple have named their son Aaravv.\nRJ Anmol and Amrita Rao welcomed their baby boy Veer in November 2020. The actress often keeps posting videos with her baby.\nKasautii Zindagi Kay fame Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 14. They have named their son Sahraj.\nActor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha welcomed their baby boy Prince in September 2020. Prince&#8217;s birth came days after Gaurav lost both his parents to Covid-19.\nActor couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were blessed with a baby boy on October 9., 2020 They have named their son Krishiv.\nShikha Singh and Karan Shah welcomed a baby girl on June 16, 2020. They named their daughter Alayna Singh Shah.\nSumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 4, 2020. They have named their child Veer.\nKaranvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their child Gia Vanessa Snow. They are also parents to twins Bella and Vienna.\nNatasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their son in July, 2020. They named their son Agastya.\nRead all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here