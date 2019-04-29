English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Ahan to Taimur, Bollywood Star Kids Draw Attention in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
As Bollywood celebs voted in Mumbai polls, several star kids like Ahan and Athiya Shetty, Taimur Ali Khan and Yug Devgn were also spotted at various booths.
Image: Instagram
As Mumbai set out to vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Bollywood's star kids were spotted at various polling booths. From siblings Ahan and Athiya Shetty to Taimur Ali Khan and Yug Devgn, Mumbai elections turned out to be a star-kids-studded affair. As per estimates, nearly 12.79 crore people are eligible for voting in the fourth of the seven-phase elections.
Sunil Shetty and wife Mana were accompanied by kids Ahan and Athiya Shetty, as the family turned out to vote.
The ever-adorable Taimur Ali Khan came along with mother Kareena Kapoor to the polling station.
In another instance, Ajay Devgn was accompanied by wife Kajol and son Yug, as the celebrity couple turned up to cast their ballot.
Tiger Shroff also came out to vote, although unaccompanied. He was dressed in casual sleeveless T-shirt and cargo pants, as he headed towards the booth.
In another picture, father-son duo- David Dhawan and Varun- turned up on the big day. Varun was seen helping an old lady climb stairs outside the polling booth and the image is now winning the internet.
Esha Deol accompanied her mother and BJP MP Hema Malini to the polling station. The mother-daughter duo were snapped outside one of the centers, dressed in traditional Indian outfits.
