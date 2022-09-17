From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, B-Town Celebs In South Cinema

The South film industry has been witnessing a streak of record-breaking, blockbuster films in the last few years. In contemporary times, the concept of pan-India films has also been popularised by the Baahubali, Pushpa and KGF film franchises, among others. Owing to this, the lines between Hindi cinema and South cinema have become blurred of late. Now, some stars from the Hindi film industry are all set to make their debut in South cinema. Their upcoming films have sparked a wave of excitement among the audience. This article curates a list of actors who are gearing up to foray into the South film industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen on the silver screen after a long time in Mani Ratnam’s period action drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. This film is slated to release on September 30. Aishwarya will be essaying the dual roles of Nandini and Mandakini in this magnum opus. The film’s lead cast boasts of Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Trisha, among many others.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani will be seen playing a pivotal role opposite actor Ram Charan in the Telugu film Sarkarodu. This project is helmed by filmmaker Shankar. The upcoming film also stars Anjali and Naveen Chandra in the lead roles. In an interview, Ram Charan split the beans about Sarkarodu. He revealed that Sarkarodu is inspired by the lives of many honest officials. This movie is expected to hit the big screens next year.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has teamed up with Prabhas for the much-anticipated film Project K. It is touted to be an action thriller. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, this movie will reportedly narrate the story of World War 3. The makers of Project K are reportedly leaving no stone unturned to bring a novel concept, which has not been seen by the masses before. According to reports, they have roped in several action directors for designing battle sequences in this Prabhas-starrer. This film is also expected to release next year.

Salman Khan

Salman has collaborated with megastar Chiranjeevi for his film Godfather, which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer. This Telugu film chronicles the story of a mysterious person who takes up a political leader’s throne after his death. Godfather is scheduled to hit the big screen on October 5.

