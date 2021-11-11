From Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan, Bollywood Stars Working on South Remakes

There’s no doubt that Bollywood films have done wonders not just in the domestic market but across the globe. However, regional cinema is doing equally good now and in some places even better. Remaking a film already made in a different language isn’t something new either, right? Filmmakers across industries have remade each other’s films in different languages.

Along the same lines, as many as 10 south Indian films are being remade in Bollywood. And what’s worth noting is that big names of Bollywood are signing these films. Let’s have a look at some such projects.

To start with, the film Jersey is being remade with actor Shahid Kapoor, while Hit is being made with Rajkumar Rao. Naandhi is being made with Ajay Devgn and who can forget that Vikram Vedha is being remade with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Vikrant Massey is also reportedly working on the remake of City. The film RX100 is being remade with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in the remake of the Tamil film D16 that is Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in the remake of the film Rakshasudu. Salman Khan will be seen working on the remake of the film Master. Young actor Kartik Aryan is reportedly going to work in the remake of an Allu Arjun film Ala Vaikunta Puram.

Sonu Sood will remake the Ravi Teja film Krack. The SS Rajamouli and Prabhas film Chatrapathi is also being remade with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. It will be very exciting to see how these projects turn out.

