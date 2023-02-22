An integral part of the Bollywood film industry is the lavish, star-studded parties, attended by A-list actors, actresses, directors and producers. Glimpses of these grand parties often flood the Internet. They give eager cine buffs a sneak peek into the premises, opulent venues and their favourite celebrities having a gala time. Socialising at these extravagant gatherings is important for some B-town celebs, but others do not seem interested in attending these parties. They steer clear from them. Here are five notable B-town celebrities who prefer to stay away from the glamorous jamboree.

Akshay Kumar

In numerous interviews, Akshay Kumar has revealed that he is quite punctual and disciplined in his personal life. The 55-year-old follows a strict dietary regimen and maintains his sleeping schedule. ETimes reports that the Khiladi actor completes his dinner early in the evening, goes to bed sharp at 9 pm, and again wakes up the next morning at 4 am. Owing to a packed schedule, Akshay has claimed that he has no time to attend parties.

Aamir Khan

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is also not a party person. He revealed this while speaking in Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. The actor’s ex-wife Kiran Rao disclosed that Aamir dislikes loud music and barely attends gala ceremonies, including award functions. Even if he does attend one, the PK actor finds one quiet corner and stays at the spot. Agreeing with Kiran, KJo quipped that Aamir is a “party destroyer.”

John Abraham

John Abraham has highly impressed the masses with his latest stint in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Even though the actor claims that he has plenty of friends in the film industry, he does not enjoy going to parties. In an earlier interview with GQ magazine, John shared, “I don’t enjoy late nights. I have a physiological and physical problem with late nights. Everybody knows that if they invite me, I will come in at 9 pm and leave at 9:15, while they’ll walk in at 11. So now they don’t bother.”

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is not known to bite back her words when it comes to criticising the dark side of Bollywood. She has time and again condemned Bollywood parties, and called out on the apparent nepotism prevalent in the industry. Recently, the actress took a jibe at well-known B-town stars who received the Dadasaheb Phalke awards, calling them undeserving.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, despite being one of the most sought-after actresses in the tinsel town, lives a fairly low-key life, not coming under the limelight often. ETimes reports that when a media portal asked her why she does not attend Bollywood parties, the Baaghi actress replied that living a lowkey lifestyle helps her to pay better attention to her work.

