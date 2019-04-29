English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Akshay Kumar to Sunny Leone, Bollywood Celebs Who Cannot Vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are among stars who will not be able to cast their vote in Mumbai today.
Images: Instagram
Loading...
As phase four of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway, several Bollywood celebrities were seen rushing to polling booths early Monday morning to exercise their democratic right.
Actress Priyanka Chopra, Congress candidate and actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and actor Paresh Rawal and seasoned actresses Rekha and Madhuri Dixit were among the Bollywood celeb voters seen casting their votes as polling for 2019 General Elections began in all six seats of the country's financial capital, Mumbai.
Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Taimur Accompanies Kareena Kapoor Khan as She Turns up to Cast Vote
But there are many popular Bollywood celebrities who cannot cast their vote for reasons we will explain below.
Akshay Kumar: He was one of the first Bollywood celebrities tagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge people to participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, although he was born in Punjab, the Kesari star cannot cast his vote as he holds a Canadian passport.
Alia Bhatt: The Gully Boy star holds a British passport and hence cannot vote in India.
Deepika Padukone: The Copenhagen, Denmark-born Deepika is also not eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as she holds a Danish passport.
Katrina Kaif: The popular actress adored by millions in India is a British citizen and holds a UK passport.
Imran Khan: Aamir Khan's nephew, actor Imran Khan, too cannot vote in India as he holds an American passport.
Jacqueline Fernandez: The Race 3 star often sets pulses of Indians racing with her glam Bollywood appearances – but she isn't Indian. The Bahrain-born Jacqueline Fernandez’s father is Sri Lankan and her mother is of Malaysian descent.
Sunny Leone: Born Karenjit Kaur, Sunny holds a Canadian passport and hence cannot cast her vote in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
See: 5 Political Masterstrokes That Changed the Fate of Elections
Follow @News18Movies for more
Actress Priyanka Chopra, Congress candidate and actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and actor Paresh Rawal and seasoned actresses Rekha and Madhuri Dixit were among the Bollywood celeb voters seen casting their votes as polling for 2019 General Elections began in all six seats of the country's financial capital, Mumbai.
Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Taimur Accompanies Kareena Kapoor Khan as She Turns up to Cast Vote
But there are many popular Bollywood celebrities who cannot cast their vote for reasons we will explain below.
Akshay Kumar: He was one of the first Bollywood celebrities tagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge people to participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, although he was born in Punjab, the Kesari star cannot cast his vote as he holds a Canadian passport.
Alia Bhatt: The Gully Boy star holds a British passport and hence cannot vote in India.
Deepika Padukone: The Copenhagen, Denmark-born Deepika is also not eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as she holds a Danish passport.
Katrina Kaif: The popular actress adored by millions in India is a British citizen and holds a UK passport.
Imran Khan: Aamir Khan's nephew, actor Imran Khan, too cannot vote in India as he holds an American passport.
Jacqueline Fernandez: The Race 3 star often sets pulses of Indians racing with her glam Bollywood appearances – but she isn't Indian. The Bahrain-born Jacqueline Fernandez’s father is Sri Lankan and her mother is of Malaysian descent.
Sunny Leone: Born Karenjit Kaur, Sunny holds a Canadian passport and hence cannot cast her vote in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
See: 5 Political Masterstrokes That Changed the Fate of Elections
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan Plays Good Samaritan, Helps Old Woman Cast Vote
- Ranbir Kapoor Rides Piggyback on Abhishek Bachchan During Football Match, Read Here
- Telangana Teacher Suspended for Giving Zero to Student Who Scored 99 Marks
- IPL 2019 | This Was Definitely My Best Knock in The IPL: Gill
- US Safety Watchdog FAA Knew About Boeing 737 Max’s MCAS Problem Before Lion Air Crash - Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results