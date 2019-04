From Akshay Kumar to Sunny Leone, Bollywood Celebs Who Cannot Vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019

As phase four of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway, several Bollywood celebrities were seen rushing to polling booths early Monday morning to exercise their democratic right.Actress Priyanka Chopra, Congress candidate and actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and actor Paresh Rawal and seasoned actresses Rekha and Madhuri Dixit were among the Bollywood celeb voters seen casting their votes as polling for 2019 General Elections began in all six seats of the country's financial capital, Mumbai.Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Taimur Accompanies Kareena Kapoor Khan as She Turns up to Cast Vote But there are many popular Bollywood celebrities who cannot cast their vote for reasons we will explain below.: He was one of the first Bollywood celebrities tagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge people to participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, although he was born in Punjab, the Kesari star cannot cast his vote as he holds a Canadian passport.: The Gully Boy star holds a British passport and hence cannot vote in India.: The Copenhagen, Denmark-born Deepika is also not eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as she holds a Danish passport.: The popular actress adored by millions in India is a British citizen and holds a UK passport.: Aamir Khan's nephew, actor Imran Khan, too cannot vote in India as he holds an American passport.: The Race 3 star often sets pulses of Indians racing with her glam Bollywood appearances – but she isn't Indian. The Bahrain-born Jacqueline Fernandez’s father is Sri Lankan and her mother is of Malaysian descent.Sunny Leone: Born Karenjit Kaur, Sunny holds a Canadian passport and hence cannot cast her vote in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.