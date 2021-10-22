From Ali Fazal and Alia Bhatt to Kubbra Sait: Indian Actors Who Are Making Their Mark in Hollywood

Hollywood has always been an aspirational place for Indian artists. The gaps are finally closing in and we will soon witness a lot of our A list stars make waves in Hollywood. It is a moment of pride for Indian cinema as much as it is another reason to believe that the East and West have a lot to offer one another and that this cinematic collaboration will only make the world a more creative place.

Hrithik Roshan

First of the many is our Greek God, Hrithik Roshan who is all set to make his debut in an American spy thriller. All set to play the parallel lead, the news has brought a lot of curiosity and excitement for his fans. He has the Indian audience grooving to his moves already. It is only a matter of time before we see the star make the world swoon to his act.

Alia Bhatt

Next in life is the millennial heartthrob Alia Bhatt. She has recently signed with William Morris Endeavour, the same agency that represents the likes of Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron to name a few. Critically acclaimed and commercially applauded, it is only a matter of time before this fireball of talent makes her talent known internationally. She is known for her versatility and we are eager to know what role Alia will choose to mark her Hollywood debut.

Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher is all set to play his part in Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man. Extremely excited to land the project, Sikandar has been known to play unusual characters that suit his persona. It is only a matter of time before we see what he has to offer us through his role in this project.

Dhanush

Next in line is the superstar of South Indian cinema, Dhanush who will soon be seen in The Gray Man. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (of Avengers fame) the film is an action thriller based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney. The film also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Dhanush might most probably be playing the head of one of the teams that are after freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry played by Ryan Gosling.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait is all set to star in Apple TV’s international mega original series Foundation based on the series of Novels by Isssac Asimov. The series has been created by David S Goyer and Josh Friedman and has Kubbra playing the role of Phara Keaen, a Grand Huntress from Planet Anacreon. The first episodes of the series came out on September 24.

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav had a breakthrough role in The White Tiger playing the role of Balram Halwai which found him incredible fame, both locally and internationally. The talented young actor earned himself three major award nominations including BAFTA, AACTA and Independent Spirit Awards a few months back for his first international project. Now the actor has bagged his second major project, Scott Z. Burns’ anthology series for Apple TV+ titled Extrapolations. The show stars big wigs of the acting fraternity from the west alongside Gourav, including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan and David Schwimmer.

Ali Fazal

Last but not the least, Ali Fazal will soon be seen in the Hollywood film, Death on the Nile which is a follow-up to director Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express. It stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Leticia Wright and Emma Mackey among others. Both films are adapted from renowned Agatha Christie books.

The lines are blurring, talents are exploring and the world is gearing up to witness creative geniuses share screen space from across seven oceans. Once upon a time the meeting of the East and West was a distant dream. Our stars are finally making this dream come true. We wish each one of our much loved homegrown stars make as much noise in Hollywood as they have been doing in Bollywood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.